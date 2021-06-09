Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 215,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,043. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

