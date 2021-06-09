Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,529 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Open Lending by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

