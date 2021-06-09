Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.67.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

NYSE AAP opened at $197.87 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.