Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ORCH stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. Orchard Funding Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.50 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.88.
Orchard Funding Group Company Profile
