Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ORCH stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. Orchard Funding Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.50 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.88.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

