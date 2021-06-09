Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.84 (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002276 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $265.93 million and $56.59 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.84 or 0.00907616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.15 or 0.08943349 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,876,321 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.