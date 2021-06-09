Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.74

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 8779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORKLY shares. SEB Equities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 9.78%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.5704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 5.63%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

