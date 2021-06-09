Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 29,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 87,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

OROCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

