Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Shares Down 10.9%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY)’s share price traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

Orora Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORRYY)

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

