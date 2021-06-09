Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce sales of $233.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.10 million and the highest is $238.50 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $160.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $968.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $983.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.28 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock remained flat at $$97.79 during trading on Friday. 2,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $98.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

