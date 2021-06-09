Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

Shares of OXM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 114,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,242. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.50.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

