Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $298.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.84.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

