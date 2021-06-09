Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises about 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

