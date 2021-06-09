Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $353.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $11,694,945. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.