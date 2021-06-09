Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 228,888 shares.The stock last traded at $72.58 and had previously closed at $71.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 180.53 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.30.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $421,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,740. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Palomar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Palomar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

