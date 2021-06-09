Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 85,099 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 85,099 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $345,501.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $157,317.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $436,170.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $339,393.36.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $42,441.00.

PANL stock remained flat at $$4.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 194,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

