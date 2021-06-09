Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Adam Woodrow Sells 17,182 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRTK opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

