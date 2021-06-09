Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 213,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,698. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

