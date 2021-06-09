Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.