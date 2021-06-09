Paula Jourdain Coleman Sells 3,000 Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Stock

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,177,498.

Paula Jourdain Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$145,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$48,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$63,920.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90.

TSE SIA opened at C$16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.22. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$16.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -528.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.83.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

