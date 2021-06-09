PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.05% of PAVmed worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 200.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 135.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,787 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAVmed by 63.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 20.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

PAVM opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PAVmed news, CEO Lishan Aklog bought 7,500 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

