Paxos Standard Market Cap Tops $1.16 Billion (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $82.51 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,161,233,857 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.