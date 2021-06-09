Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.47 million.

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a positive rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

