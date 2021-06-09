PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price raised by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

PDSB opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $248.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

