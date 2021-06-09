Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 992 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02.

Shares of PEGA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.27. The stock had a trading volume of 428,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.29. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

