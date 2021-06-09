PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,776 shares of company stock worth $196,463. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

