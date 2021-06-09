Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 121,949 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,949 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of B&G Foods worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $29,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:BGS opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

