Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 465,933 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 465,933 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MasTec by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MasTec by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MasTec by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,686 shares of company stock worth $2,229,344. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.