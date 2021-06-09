PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $811.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PKI stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.
PerkinElmer Company Profile
PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.
See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.