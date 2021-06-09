PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $811.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.