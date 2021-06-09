Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,963 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,562 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

