Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $293,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $434.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

