Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $445,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after acquiring an additional 370,735 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SEA by 22.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $22,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Shares of SE stock opened at $267.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.87. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

