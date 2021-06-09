Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Declares Dividend of GBX 140

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Personal Assets Trust stock opened at £473.29 ($618.35) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £467.28. Personal Assets Trust has a 52-week low of £431.04 ($563.16) and a 52-week high of £476 ($621.90). The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £464.50 ($606.87) per share, with a total value of £2,322.50 ($3,034.36).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

