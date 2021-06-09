Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Up 11.5%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price was up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 40,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 935,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,995. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

