PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
