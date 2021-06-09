PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

