PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSE:GHY opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

