PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of PHK opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $7.18.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
