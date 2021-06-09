Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.03.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

