Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

WWW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,363 shares of company stock worth $1,333,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

