Playkey Price Down 47.6% Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $233,988.28 and $67,933.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.91 or 0.00907623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.80 or 0.08946058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049315 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

