Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 1,453,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,062. Playtika has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTK. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.58.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.