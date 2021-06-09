Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) versus Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Financial Review

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 196.29 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.50 Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 5.01 -$23.98 million $0.71 63.99

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53% Anika Therapeutics -20.83% -0.98% -0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plus Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.90%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.35%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Anika Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. It also offers joint preservation and restoration products comprising preserving joint technologies, such as partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and minimally invasive and bone sparing implants to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury, and arthritic disease; soft tissue repair solutions used by surgeons to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons resulting from sports injuries, trauma, and disease; Tactoset, an HA-enhanced injectable bone repair therapy to treat insufficiency fractures; and Hyalofast, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery. In addition, the company provides Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier for use after abdomino-pelvic surgeries; Hyalomatrix for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers; products for the treatment of ears, nose, and throat disorder; and ophthalmic products, including injectables, high molecular weight HA products used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, consisting of cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.