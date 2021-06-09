PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.99

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.99 and last traded at $182.71, with a volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

