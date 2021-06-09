PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.99

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.99 and last traded at $182.71, with a volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.33.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.
In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PPG Industries Company Profile (NYSE:PPG)
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
