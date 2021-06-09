Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE APTS opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

