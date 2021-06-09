Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Up to $31.30

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.30, but opened at $32.58. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 397 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,258. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 126,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

