Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,136 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

