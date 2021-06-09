Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,448 shares of company stock worth $2,851,569. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

