Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of NRG Energy worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,132,000 after buying an additional 131,366 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NRG opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

