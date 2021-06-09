Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.01% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $16,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.06. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $792.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

