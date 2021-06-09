Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Installed Building Products worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 70.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

