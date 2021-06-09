Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

PRTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

PRTH opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $521.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.55. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 45,455 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,888,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,310 shares of company stock valued at $266,628. 85.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Priority Technology by 10,401.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126,897 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 67,783 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

